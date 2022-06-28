I haven’t sent mobile money for the last 9 weeks and I’m proud of it - Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has revealed that he has not used mobile money for any transaction for 9 weeks now.



According to him, this move is a silent protest against the E-Levy introduction which he describes as a ‘ponzi scheme’.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, he said majority of Ghanaians have also not used mobile money hence the reason government has failed to achieve its target.



“I can proudly and boldly confirm that this is 9 weeks since I did mobile money. I am a proud Ghanaian citizen because this is a silent protest and apparently, we are in the majority. Majority of Ghanaians are protesting that why you can go to court and get an injunction and it wont work on us because you can force me to do mobile money.” He added that the E-Levy was poorly thought through insisting that the E-Levy is a ponzi shceme which is bound to fail.



His comments come on the back of tweets by Gabby Otchere Darko with regards to E-Levy and IMF.



The leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, bemoaned the inability of government to raise revenue from the E-Levy despite measures it has put in place. In a series of tweets shared on social media, he spoke about the current economic hardship in Ghana.



He posits that, despite the huge expectations that birthed the idea of imposing a 1.5% levy on electronic transfers, the government has been able to realise only 10% of its expected revenue from the controversial E-Levy.



“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the E-Levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” he said.







