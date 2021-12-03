'I haven't made up my mind to be President' - NAPO asserts

Politics of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as 'Napo', has set the record straight on speculations about him contesting for President of Ghana in future.



Although the year 2024 may be far from now, there are already a battle for position from various camps in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the party's supporters have started gunning for some leading members of the party to become their flagbearer.



Names like Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremateng; Agriculture Minister, Owusu Akoto Afriyie among others have come up for the Presidential position.



Also there are calls for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who doubles as Manhyia South Member of Parliament, to either run for President or be selected as Running Mate to the candidate elected to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



Tackling the question on whether he will run for the Presidency, Napo revealed to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that he shares no ambition to vie for the Highest Office of the land.



"I haven't made up my mind to be President. I'm not in any race. Let nobody sit in the room to add me to their calculations," he stated categorically.



However, he noted he will contest the 2024 Parliamentary election for the last time to remain the MP for Manhyia South.



