I haven’t endorsed Duffuor; claim cooked by saboteurs – Dr Grace Ayensu clarifies

Politics of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Essikado/Ketan Constituency Parliamentary candidate for the for the 2020 elections, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah has rubbished claims by faceless individuals hired to undermine her.



Th mischief by her opponents, according to the medical practitioner is clearly a desperate attempt to sow seed of disaffection for her ahead of NDC’s Parliamentary primaries in May this year.



In a brief rejoinder Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah described the agenda as scandalous and cautioned those behind it to stop with immediate effect.



She stated categorically that she has never met Dr Kwabena Duffuor and has not shown any interest in his Presidential bid.



“I wish to caution, in the strongest terms, the party activists in EKC behind the scurrilous propaganda, mischievously seeking to link me with Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s presidential project. Any claims of a linkage between me and Dr. Duffour, a man I have never met, are false, and could only be the works of desperate fringe and saboteurs in the constituency, with the sole object of undermining me and the NDC”



She noted with concern the implication of the action by persons involved, the potential exploitation to create confusion by opponents to block the party’s chance of a convincing victory come 2024 Parliamentary election.



“I implore our party activists and leaders in the constituency to be mindful of such petty acts of sabotage that may create unnecessary tension and suspicion among our rank and file, or feed into the unfortunate suspicion among some constituents that some of their executives are in the pocket of anti-NDC forces.”



Dr Grace Ayensu, who is highly tipped to be re-elected as the NDC’s candidate pulled a surprise in 2020, and for the first time in the history of the constituency elections, gave the incumbent MP, Joe Ghartey, a run for his money in a closely contested race.



She subsequently contested the results but a High Court in Sekondi, affirmed the declaration by the Electoral Commission in favour of Joe Ghartey.



Compared to previous elections over the past 20years, which the former Attorney General always won by landslide, NDC’s Dr Grace Ayensu polled an impressive 24, 527 votes or 47.3% compared to 26,701 representing 51.5% for the NPP candidate.



Dr Ayensu urged the public to disregard the Dr Kwabena Duffuor linkage, purely to make her appear as anti-John Mahama.



“Anyone who knows me, very well knows, that Grace Ayensu will never hide behind anything or anyone if she supports a candidate.”… The claim is a false propaganda, and I entreat our constituents, the leadership and the rank and file, of our great party to disregard it”



She also appealed to the rank and file of the party as well as the regional executives to help unite the party ahead of the 2024 elections.



“Of paramount interest to me, is how the great NDC can work harder to restore the mandate of our people which was stolen in 2020 by the NPP, by winning the EKC seat in 2024. And to save Ghanaians in general from this oppressive and failed NPP government.”



Find below full statement:



THE PETTY SQUABLING 7 SELF-SOBBOGATE WITHIN ESSIKADO-KETAN CONSTITUENCY (EKC) NDC MUST STOP NOW: DR. GRACE AYENSU



I wish to caution, in the strongest terms, the party activists in EKC behind the scurrilous propaganda, mischievously seeking to link me with Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s presidential project. Any claims of a linkage between me and Dr. Duffour, a man I have never met, are false, and could only be the works of desperate fringe and saboteurs in the constituency, with the sole object of undermining me and the NDC.



Of paramount interest to me, is how the great NDC can work harder to restore the mandate of our people which was stolen in 2020 by the NPP, by winning the EKC seat in 2024. And to save Ghanaians in general from this oppressive and failed NPP government. The ECK NDC has an unprecedented opportunity to make this happen, and those who cannot contribute to this important task, should at least not distract, or undermine our efforts.



Anyone who knows me, very well knows, that Grace Ayensu will never hide behind anything or anyone if she supports a candidate.



I implore our party activists and leaders in the constituency to be mindful of such petty acts of sabotage that may create unnecessary tension and suspicion among our rank and file, or feed into the unfortunate suspicion among some constituents that some of their executives are in the pocket of anti-NDC forces.



The claim is a false propaganda, and I entreat our constituents, the leadership and the rank and file, of our great party to disregard it.



Thank you



Signed Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah