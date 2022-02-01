I have to be part of it to help - Dr. Okoe-Boye speaks about work in public sector

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Okoe-Boye speaks about work in public sector



I am not only about the money, Okoe-Boye



Okoe-Boye tweets about his work



Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has offered a reply to a friend who asked him why he was not using his expertise in the medical field in the private sector when he knows he could make more there than he currently makes in the public sector.



This was after the friend of the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku called him with the question.



The politician and physician, who works at the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) hospital, said he told his friend that it is all about the money.



“A friend called this morning to check on me and posed a question after telling him of working this morning at Lekma; "Why not get some private hospital to make some more money rather than a government facility?,” he probed.



“I answered, "I don't go to the hospital because of monetary considerations,” he said in a tweet.



Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye explained further that he is still within the public sector because it allows him to appreciate the system better that way, so that he can contribute to making it better.



“As a leader, I believe you must be in a system to appreciate its strengths and challenges.



“So, I prefer a government facility so I understand the depth of our challenges and the width that the possible solutions will take. You must be part of the ecosystem to be able to redirect and redefine it's potential,” he added.



See his tweets here:



