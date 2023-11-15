I have the vision to transform Afram Plains South – William Hor

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afram Plains South Constituency of the Eastern Region, William Hor, has called on the delegates of the party and constituents to give him the mandate to contest on the ticket of the party for the 3rd time and subsequently vote for him to represent them in Parliament as he understands their plight.



According to him, it's time for the constituents to consider giving the chance to aspirants who could relate with the people rather than individuals whose focus was to seek their interest.



He described himself as the best candidate to wrest power from the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Joseph Appiah, for the NPP.



Willie Hor said this when speaking to the media in Koforidua, after passing through the vetting process and picking number 2 with one contender who picked number 1.



He said: "I want to make a significant impact in society through development and support, and also to be the most visible and approachable MP who will make a difference".



Considering his relationship with the people, he believes he knows their problems and has the vision to transform the local communities when given the mandate to lead the party.



Willie Hor noted that he had served the NPP in the constituency in different capacities from the grassroots, adding that he believes his years of service to the party make him stand tall to lead the NPP in the contest.



William Hor is a banker and businessman, and an immediate past Managing Director of First Ghana Savings and Loans Limited.



He was a TESCON executive at Koforidua Technical University. He was the Afram Plains South Constituency secretary and was elected twice as parliamentary candidate for 2016 and 2020.



He was born on November 5, 1974. He started his basic education at Mafi Srekpe,

Volta Region in his hometown and continued at New Oworobong at Kwahu South District in the Eastern Region where he acquired a middle school leaving certificate.



He proceeded to Abetifi Technical Institute for his RSA stage 1 and 2 and O'level in 1994.



Mr. Hor also holds an HND in Accounting from Koforidua Technical University, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Coast, and an MBA in Finance from Coventry University in the UK.



Also, he is a Certified Chartered International Banker - CCIB and holds a

Certified Executive Masters in Business Administration - CEMBA.



Mr. Hor is currently the CEO of Willie-Hor Pharmacy. Until his appointment by President Akufo-Addo as Managing Director of First Ghana Savings and Loans Limited, he was working as a member of the Ten Member Research Committee Team for the Ministry of Special Development Initiative - Koforidua.



He served as the Board Chairman of Afram Rural Bank Limited for four years after working with Weto Rural Bank Limited and Afram Rural Bank Limited for ten years.