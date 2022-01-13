I have the powers to rescind your bail - Judge warns Ato Essien over delay tactics

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The High Court in Accra presided over by His Lordship Justice Eric Kyei Baffour has cautioned the founder of defunct Capital Bank William Ato Essien over his demeanour in the ongoing trial.



According to Justice Kyei Baffour, he won’t hesitate to revoke the bail of Ato Essien should he fail to comply with the orders of the court which demanded he files his witness statement before January 10.



The remarks of Justice Kyei Baffour was after a lawyer for Ato Essien, Baffour Gyawu Bonsu Ashia, requested more time to file their statement.



“I am not impressed and if the documents you needed to attach is in someone’s custody, the rules allow you to subpoena the person for the production of those documents,” the court said.



“Mr Essien, let not your lawyer do this and think you will have your way. I have the power to rescind your bail. That is not to say you will not avail yourself for the trial, but to ensure you cooperate with the trial. If I put you in custody, you would have filed those documents by now,” Kasapaonline quoted the court.



Background



Ato Essien is standing trial s standing trial with two others for allegedly collapsing Capital Bank by dissipating a GH¢620-million liquidity support given to the bank by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



The prosecution has accused the three people of engaging in various illegal acts that led to the dissipation of the GH¢620-million liquidity support given to Capital Bank by the BoG between June 2015 and November 2016.



The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all the charges of stealing, abetment to stealing, conspiracy to steal and money laundering.



