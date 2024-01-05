I have served my constituents well – Adwoa Safo

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has said she remains hopeful that she will get the nod of delegates of the party to represent the constituency one more time in the legislature after serving them diligently for the past eleven years.



She is also very optimistic that after scaling over the parliamentary primaries of the NPP which is scheduled for January 27, 2024, she will get an overwhelming endorsement of the electorates in the constituency despite her flaws in 2023.



Interacting with journalists after successfully availing herself for public scrutiny on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the former deputy Majority Leader noted that her flaws in 2023 will not deter her from continuing to serve her constituents.



“Admittedly, I made some mistakes in 2023 as a result of things that were beyond my control. But what was so important was that the people of Dome-Kwabenya stood solidly behind me. There is a saying that in your suffering, that is where you get to know your loved ones. The good people of Dome-Kwabenya have shown me love and I will continue to serve them”, she noted.



She added “I have served my constituents diligently for almost three terms and that is why they are still urging me on to go for another term and I am hopeful that the delegates will rally behind me by voting massively for me on January 27, 2024. I will never disappoint them”.



Adwoa Safo, Ghana’s first Minister for Procurement and also a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said although some constituency executives have publicly voiced their displeasure about her considering the challenges she went through last year, she remains focused on pursuing her dreams for both the party and the people of Dome-Kwabenya.



“The task ahead of us is not easy and I will urge all Dome-Kwabenya NPP members and party enthusiasts to remain united, rally behind me, and together, let us work to deliver more for our people. In the area of education, we have done well. In the area of healthcare, our footprints are there for all to see; in terms of security, we have made great strides; in terms of infrastructure and social intervention projects, we have made headways. But there is more to be achieved and I will urge that all of us are guided by our utterances because after the primaries, we remain as one body to fight for a common purpose”, she underscored.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is number two (2) on the ballot and has two other candidates contesting her.



Mike Oquaye Jnr who has twice competed with Safo at the primaries but lost is seeking to make amends this time around.



In 2020, Oquaye Jnr garnered 488 votes against 496 secured by Safo. Madam Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma has also filed to contest primaries.