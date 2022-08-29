I have nothing to fear - Col Damoah speaks as OSP commences investigations

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), has said he will not be intimidated despite investigations by the OSP into an ongoing case involving Labianca Company ltd.



According to him, the investigations will have no negative impact on his work as he has nothing to hide.



“The investigations have not had any negative impact on my work because I have nothing to hide. Let me say that these investigations will not stop me from continuing to do what is within the ambit of the law.



“I have told my officers that we have to exceed our revenue target by 25 per cent and we are working towards that, and I won’t be intimidated,” he told graphic online.



His comment comes on the back of an investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority”. The report indicated among other things that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



Col. Damoah further added that he is cooperating with OSP with the office of the special prosecutor in to ensure that investigations proceed.



He explained that he is gathering all documents relating to the granting of discounts and that of auctions to meet the deadline given to him.



“I have been cooperating fully with the OSP. I responded to an OSP invitation on February 16 this year in connection with the Labianca issue. Currently, the office has asked us to produce all documents related to the granting of discounts by September 30.



“Additionally, the OSP has directed that we produce documents on auctions by the same September 30. We are gathering all the documents in order to meet the deadline given,” he added.



