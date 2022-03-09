I have not given up despite global economic challenges – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to join hands together with the government to fix the ailing economy of the country.



According to him, the theme for the 65th anniversary dubbed ‘Working together; bouncing back together’, “imposes a duty on all of us” to get the economy back on track.



Speaking at the 65th Independence day anniversary at Cape Coast in the Central Region, he said “I will not renege on my pledge to help create progressive and prosperous Ghana…I, however, cannot do this alone.



“I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together and build a Ghana beyond aid.“



Touching on the harm the deadly COVID-19 has caused the economy globally, the President said the NPP-led government has been steadfast to fix things in the country.



“Fellow Ghanaians, for the last two years, we’ve seen, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disruption of the global supply chain, and the global financial system; the opening up of a huge funding gap in virtually all countries, the widening of the fiscal deficit and increased public debt level. Simply put, there are difficulties everywhere in the world.



"We are seeing increasing global freight rates, rising crude oil prices – which means rising fuel prices; the rising cost of items on the market, as a result of inflationary pressures and the depreciation of currencies.



“Inasmuch as these are all happening in all countries around the world, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not thrown up its hands in despair. We’re not looking for the easy way out,” he noted.