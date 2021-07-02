I have not been sacked – Ejura MCE rubbishes reports

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salisu Bamba, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura Sekyeredumase has rubbished reports that he has been fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Following recent happenings in Ejura, reports surfaced Friday afternoon that Bamba had been relieved of his duties by the President.



But in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he debunked the reports of him being axed by the president.



He urged the public to treat the story with contempt and maintained that he remains the MCE of the area.



He also condoled with the families of two persons who lost their lives during a protest earlier this week.



“It is not true that I have been sacked. There have been a lot of false publications about me but I want to state that I have not been sacked. I’m still at post and carrying out my duties as MCE. I have not received any publication to the effect that I have been sacked,” he told GhanaWeb.



