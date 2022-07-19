I have not been in touch with Adwoa Safo for more than 3 months – Majority leader

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The leader of the majority caucus of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that he has not communicated with Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo for at least three months.



According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has failed to respond to all his attempts to get in touch with her.



“The past three months, Adwoa has not been engaging me again and there’ve been numerous messages that I’ve sent to her that have gone unresponded to,” asaaseradio.com reports.



Also, the majority leader, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame and Minister for Parliament Affairs, indicated that Adwoa Safo's failure to appear before the Privileges Committee is unfortunate because that was her chance to explain herself.



“… My understanding is that, the privileges committee have concluded that she has refused to avail herself; in that regard, abused the offer that they have granted to her in order for her to be able to explain herself out to the privileges committee,” he is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast show.



The MP, however, did not give any indication of the fate of the Adwoa Safo.



Meanwhile, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has berated the majority caucus for failing to protect her as she works to resolve some family issues she has.



She alleged that an absentee female MP in the 7th Parliament of Ghana was protected by the leadership of the Majority Caucus of Parliament for nearly two years.



According to Adwoa Safo, the said female Member of Parliament (MP) was in London to also resolve some family issues she had and was shielded from the threat of being removed by the majority on the grounds of compassion.







