I have not been charged with fraud - Tema West NADMO boss reacts

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tema West Municipal NADMO boss, Michael Teye Lawer has advised the media to make sure they cross-check their stories exhaustively before publishing to avoid needless defamatory cases.



According to him, nobody is happy suing a journalist or media house but it is most painful for one's hard-won reputation to be tarnished carelessly by others, especially, when it is avoidable.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on phone, the Don as he is known popularly stated that "I have not been involved in or been charged with fraud in any court in Ghana."



The Lawer believes some unscrupulous persons are behind the publication just to tarnish his image but all will be failed because he is far above that.



"If I am not a man of good repute, there is no way, a party as big as NPP and a constituency of enlightened members like Tema West would permit me to serve them in all these capacities for over a decade to become the Tema West Municipal NADMO Director," he stressed.



The Tema West Municipal NADMO boss has been the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) First Vice Chairman of Tema West Constituency, two-time polling stations chair, two-time polling secretary, and a leading NPP campaign team member in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 general elections.



Background



There were reports in the media that the Tema West Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) boss was charged with fraud after involving themselves in a fraudulent sale of land priced at GH¢ 30,000.



According to the court, the NADMO boss and one Lordking Adotey Akrong had the intention of selling land belonging to a businessman by the name Richard Pomeyie located at Abattoir near Toyota Ghana Office in the Community 18 in Tema.



The reports indicated that the complainant acquired the land from the Tema Development Company and was about to develop it when he was approached by the NADMO Director who claimed ownership of the land but offered to sell it to him for GH¢ 30,000.



The document indicated that the complainant “feigned interest to buy the land upon suspicion that A1(Mr. Larweh) is not the owner. On receipts of the complaints, the police arranged with the petitioner who had agreed with A1 to make an initial deposit of GH¢ 20,000 cash and pay the balance later.”



The document further stated that Teye Larweh was arrested when agreed to meet with the complainant for payment of the money



“He, however during investigation mentioned Lordking as the one who sold the land to him, and that he was there to meet the complainant on behalf of his alleged accomplice Mr. Akrong was later arrested and he claimed the land belonged to him.



"Investigations disclosed that the disputed land is registered in the name of LASH Company and does not belong to accused persons as they claimed. Further investigations revealed that Lordking Adotey Akrong initially took an amount of GHc1,000 from the complainant as part payment of the GH430,000 via cheque," a Daily Guide report quoted portion of the documents.



The two pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by the court.