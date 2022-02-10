I have not been arrested - Hopeson Adorye

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has quashed reports claiming that he has been arrested by National Security Operatives for fraud.



According to him, those reports are false, untrue, hence it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



"All those reports are propaganda, I don't know the motive behind it I got reports last Friday that I have been arrested together with Captain Smart. I received several calls and messages about my whereabout I was on Net2 TV on Monday, Tuesday evening I was at Neat FM and today Wednesday I went to Wontumi TV so where from all this lies all those reports are false and untrue," Hopeson Adorye said in a viral video sighted by Kingdomfmonline.com.



"Those doing that propaganda are shameful people, all Ghanaians should disregard those reports am currently in the Studios of Wontumi FM," he added



Watch full video here:



