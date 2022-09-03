I have no problem with NDC or NPP, only with some persons in NPP – Rev. Owusu-Bempah

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Miracle Church International, GWMCI, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has stated that, at the moment, he has no problem with any political party in the country.



He told a gathering of church members during a service earlier this week that he had no problem with the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, or the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



He clarified that the only set of people he had an issue with was some individuals within the NPP.



He recounted a meeting he had with some unnamed persons he referred to as major power brokers in the country.



The pro-NPP group, he said, had asked him to forgive the NPP for the travails they put him through in 2021 during a public spat that led to his arrest, detention and arraignment before the court for actions that breached public peace.



“I said I have no problems with NPP, but I have issues with individuals, not the NPP. I harbour worry and pain against the President. I said it plainly, I didn’t hide it.



“And I stressed that I was offended by Dampare. They (the power brokers) confirmed that it was they who sat and lobbied for Dampare to become police chief.”



He continued: “They said, a man of God, worry not, we know all that happened. They said they were happy about my not having issues with NPP. I said I have no issues with NPP nor NDC or any political party,” he stressed.



He, however, specifically mentioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Mahamudu Bawumia as persons who gave orders from above for him to be persecuted in 2021.



“I was sent to Police hospital and while a drip was on me in a bed, I was handcuffed to the bed in the name of order from above. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia were in the know and Dampare was doing such things,” he lamented.



SARA/PEN