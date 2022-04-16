I have no plans of chasing A.B.A Fuseini for his Sagnarigu seat – UDS Lecturer

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Development Economist with the University for Development Studies, Dr. Michael Ayamga-Adongo has denied nursing a dream of becoming a Parliamentarian.



Rumours are rife that the lecturer has plans of taking a seat in Parliament hence his “loud criticism” of the government.



But in a statement on his social media handle Dr. Michael Ayamga-Adongo refuted claims linking him to any seat in the Upper East Region and the Northern region.



He explains that he shares his candid opinion on national issues because he is a citizen and not a spectator.



The lecturer indicates that he does not need to have a political ambition before he will be expressive on issues affecting the people of Ghana.



His post read “To all my good friends. I would like to address this issue once. I have not reached a decision to contest for any parliamentary seat. It’s true I grant several radio and newspaper interviews on daily basis. I do what I can to give back to the community that has blessed me and my family. It is natural for people to speculate. I engage because am not a spectator.



Adding that “I have not decided to contest the Sagnarigu seat or any of the Bolga seats for that matter.I thank those who have called to ask. I thank those who have found me worthy and are pushing me. For those who are already perceiving me as a political opponent, please relax. When I finally reach the point where I feel the need to run for political office, the message will come from me directly. Until that time, let’s remain friends”.