I have no interest in becoming the running mate of Mahama – Julius Debrah

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former chief of staff of former President John Dramani Mahama, Julius Debrah, says he is not interested in becoming the running mate of his former boss.



In an August 9 statement, the former Chief of Staff stated that he is not interested in such a position.



“I wish to dissociate myself from the sentiments expressed in the media by these groups and individuals. Although such groups and persons might be motivated by a genuine trust and belief in my personal capabilities, I wish to emphasise that I have expressed no such intention anywhere,” Julius Debrah said.



“I have worked with [former] President Mahama and continue to be a close confidante of his. I have garnered enough experience working with him to know that he makes the right calls at the right time. He is not the kind of person to be lobbied for such a position,” he said.



