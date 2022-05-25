I have no intention to be NPP General Secretary - Nana Akomea

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has kickstarted its internal elections as it gears up for the 2024 general elections.



The party has held its constituency elections and will on Saturday, May 28, have elections at the Regional level where the delegates will elect Regional executives.



The party's regional elections will be followed by national elections and subsequently go into their main primaries to elect a flagbearer for the party.



Already, two leading names of the party have come up for the flagbearer position; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen's camps have been pitching their candidates for the Presidential candidate slot.



As the NPP prepares for the national elections which come off in July this year, some strong names have been mentioned to occupy various positions from National Chairman to General Secretary among other positions.



Joining the Tuesday edition of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme as a panellist, Managing Director of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, noted to be one of the finest politicians and winning the hearts of rank and file of the NPP, was asked whether he will go for the General Secretary position of the party as rumours have it that he will be contesting the elections.



Nana Akomea is a four-time Parliamentarian for Okaikoi South from 1997 to 2013, a former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, a former Information Minister and a former Deputy Tourism Minister as well as a former National Communications Director of the NPP.



Some supporters of him believe it will be a "cool chop" for him should he contest the General Secretary position.



Opening up to the host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Akomea stated emphatically that he has no intention to contest the position, explaining that he is focused on his job as STC Boss.



"There has been a lot of pressure . . . but at this time, I don't have enthusiasm for it," he responded.



He backed all the candidates of the NPP with his prayers.