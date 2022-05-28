I have no hand in the injunction on NPP Central Region Election – Dr Essibu

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu has denied allegations of having any hand in the injunction secured against the party’s executive elections in the region.



The NPP had scheduled to hold the Central Region edition of its ongoing regional executive elections on Friday, May 27, 2022.



The election however was hit with a last-minute snag as some aggrieved members of the party from the Ekumfi Constituency secured an injunction from the Cape Coast High Court to stop the exercise.



At a press conference to address issues around the elections and the last-minute injunction, the campaign spokesperson for Dr Essibu, Yaw Adomako emphasized that his candidate had no hand in the injunction against the elections.



The statement comes on the back of allegations by the incumbent regional chairman of the party, Robert Kutin that his contender was involved in the injunction.



However, Adomako Baafi describes the allegations of Dr Essibu’s involvement in the injunction as “below the belt” and a clear act of “desperation from the opponent’s camp.”



According to the spokesperson, the genesis of the injunction is a result of the incumbent Chairman, Robert Kutin’s failure to ensure the conduct of executive elections in the Ekumfi Constituency due to his personal issues with some delegates in the constituency.







“Instead of Chairman Kutin to pay attention to resolving such an important issue that took hundreds of delegates into array of frustration, he has rather in a desperate and more ridiculing effort, ran to media stations to do damage control of his failed leadership. Consequently, yesterday he was heard on Asempa Fm Ekosisen show making wild and unfounded claims against the persona of Dr. Essibu,” he told the press.







Admomako Baafi noted that contrary to assertions made by the incumbent chairman, Dr Essibu has over the years distinguished himself as a true patriot of the NPP in the Central Region who has acquired the full endorsement of the party’s delegates and membership going into the elections.



“It is worrying for our revered Chairman to quiz the contributions and the capabilities of Dr. Essibu in the party. Mr Kutin clearly knows that Dr Essibu’s support to the party both monetary and Human Resources started in the years of 1992 through to our years in opposition right till date. No wonder he has won the massive support of the grassroot in the central region,” he told the press.



Adomako Baafi emphasized that Dr Essibu through diligence has won the admiration of the party in the region and has exhibited the hallmark of true leadership which is highly required to aid the party foster unity to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.







Read the full address below:



PRESS STATEMENT DELIVERED BY MR ADOMAKO BAAFI, SPOKESPERSON FOR DR ESSIBU CAMPAIGN



Good morning friends from the media, all protocol observed. Thank you for honoring our short invitation to set the records straight on pertinent issues that have come to our attention boardering on lies and palpable falsehood being peddled by a losing candidate in the central npp chairmanship race.



Let me start by using your medium to apologize to the our party cherished delegates in Central region for the trauma they went through yesterday. On behalf of Dr Essibu, we profusely sympathize and empathize with you. This too shall pass.



It is important to reiterate what our winning candidate said to delegates yesterday who travelled far and near to the conference ground.



“My Victory is not Dependent on a Court Action. Dr Essibu Assures”.......



As a candidate for the central region Chairmanship race, Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu has deligently conducted his compaign to the admiration of all party people in the central region who have pledged heaven and earth to crown him the next Chairman of the NPP in the region.



Dr Essibu is touted as a man with a Unifying Spirit by many party people who believe that it will only take his leadership skills to foster party unity and victory for 2024 in order to break the 8.



The actions leading to the postponement of the central regional election of the NPP can in no terms be attributed to Dr. Essibu who by all indication was going to win the scheduled Dunkwa on-offin elections. It would not have been a wise decision to cut his nose to spite his face. This is actually below the belt. A clear desperation from the opponent’s camp.



It must be put on record that, The Ideal Chairman had no involvement whatsoever in the incident leading to the filing of an injunction on the elections by some oppressed and persecuted Ekumfi constituents.



The facts remains that the aggrieved person after exploring all internal dispute resolution mechanism resorted to the cape coast high court as their last resort for justice.



It is as a result of despotic decision of the current chairman of the region Mr Robert Kutin Jnr, his unforgiving and intolerance spirit which has led to the indefinite postponement of the central region delegates conference.







The background to the Ekumfi and Kutin's involvement



1. The Ekumfi issues arose out of chairman Kutin’s involvement in school feeding program in the Central Region.



2. It happened during the Covid era, when government decided to extend the school feeding program to cover all private schools.



3. The assumption created that Chairman Kutin single handedly took over that contractual aspect of the school feeding which heightened tensions.



4. Some allegations were made by sections of caterers for not receiving payment of cost of food supplied to the private schools.



5. It emerged as accusations that the school feeding Secretariat had paid the money into a merchant account which was owned by Chairman Robert Kutin.



6. Chairman Kutin then decided to personally engage the Central Regional school feeding Coordinator for bringing the issue of payment to the attention of the agitating women who had cooked for the private schools in the region and were not being paid for their services.



7. In our Chairman’s response, ragging comments made by him were not taking it lightly by some Ekumfi constituents. Chairman further argued that the Coordinator should have taken the blame for his (Mr Kutin) action.



8. This issue further escalated when Kutin went on radio to push the blame on the Coordinator who happens to be one of the aspirant’s Nana Adu Donkor’s Mother (the School feeding coordinator)



9. The constituency aspirant in responding to Chairman Kutin published allegations against Chairman that was deemed defamatory through the same medium of radio.



10. This culminated into hostile relationship between Chairman and the Mr Donkor leading to his disqualification. Mr Donkor appealed to the party at the region.



11. The Appeal’s committee headed by Prof Dominic Fobi proposed that Nana Adu Donkor retracts and apologizes to Chairman which was duly done through the same medium and the l



12. The committee also resolved that, an apology be rendered to Chairman Kutin directly which also done duly with other party faithfuls pleading on Donkor’s behalf including his mother.



13. But for Chairman’s unrelenting Unforgiving attitude constituency elections in the region were conducted without Ekumfi Constituency rendering the people of Ekumfi, a Constituency without party executives.



14. This led to the applicants securing court interlocutory injunction on the regional party election



Now, Instead of Chairman Kutin to pay attention to resolving such an important issue that took hundreds of delegates into array of frustration, he has rather in a desperate and more ridiculing efforts ran to media stations to do damage control of his failed leadership. Consequently, yesterday he was heard on Asempa Fm Ekosisen show making wild and unfounded claims against the persona of Dr.Essibu.



It is worrying for our revered Chairman to quiz the contributions and the capabilities of Dr.Essibu in the party. Mr Kutin clearly knows that Dr.Essibu’s support to the party both monetary and Human Resources started in the years of 1992 through to our years in opposition right till date. No wonder he has won the massive support of the grassroot in the central region.





Below are few achievements of Dr.Essibu to refute Mr Kutin’s strange claims



1. Dr.Essibu came into the party long ago in 1992 where he was mobilizing students for then opposition party NPP with his late father in Cape Coast



2.He has been a back door financier for National,Regional and some constituencies in the Region for the party since 2012.



3. He become a financial Committee Chairman for the region in 2014 because of his contributions to the party of which he contributed so much that made Me Kutin and other key members in the party advised him to take up the treasurership role.



5. As a treasurer who was duly elected by delegates the region recording the highest number of votes among all contestants in the primaries in 2018 at Kasoa, Chairman Kutin in his official statement of Address stated that it is through Dr Essibu that the regional party was able to raise enough funds for 2020 campaign without resorting to resources from National



5.Some top personalities including the President, Chief of Staff, Ministers and MPs in the party know his contributions to the party way back from opposition.



6. It is important to note that, Chairman Kutin himself is a beneficiary of Dr ESSIBU’s benevolence receiving over 200,000 in 2018 to support MR Kutin’s campaign through a Cheque deposited in his name at ADB



5.He has supported 1,000s of party faithfuls financially to pay for school fees,hospital bills and other urgent issues.



6.He personally supported some constituencies in the 2020 elections ie Awutu Senya East and West,Gomoa East ,Asikuma Odoben Brakwa et al.



7. Dr.Essibu is never new in the party so the unguided allegations from the party is shocking.



8.We urge all party faithfuls to disregard all the allegations from Chairman Kutin and focus on the unity agenda Dr.Essibu is bringing on board.



9. Kutin is desperate and knows he will loose heavily to Dr.Essibu.



Dear Patriots,I want to reassure you all to remain resolute in executing the Ideal Unity agenda.

We are all in this together,this trauma too shall pass.



Long Live NPP!

Long Live Central Region!!

Long Live ????????