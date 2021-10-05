I have no favourite candidate, I’II support whoever is elected - Addo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he got no favourite among the candidates who have expressed interest in contesting the presidential candidate slot in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The President asserted that he must hold the balance and not support any candidate.



According to the President, the decision of who becomes a presidential candidate is reserved for the elephant family and not him as an individual.



Speaking on Pure FM in Kumasi, the number one gentleman of the land promised to support anyone that the party would elect to represent them in the 2024 presidential polls.



He assured the party that whoever gets elected, God willingly, he would help the person.



He promised to vigorously campaign for the candidate who would be elected if he got the strength to do so.



“I can’t have a favourite to break the 8 for the NPP. My duty is to hold the balance but the decision has to be that of the party and worker the party elects, that person is who I will support and God-willing, if I do have the strength, I will vigorously campaign for the elected individual,” he added.