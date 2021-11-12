'I have no father nor mother, you are my everything' – Bawumia tells Otumfuo

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, November 11, 2021, lead a delegation from his family to the Manhyia Palace to thank the overlord of the Asante Kingdom for the generosity Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed him during his mother's demise.



The vice president leading a family delegation to the Manhyia Palace said he was overwhelmed when a delegation from the palace was sent to Mamprugu to witness the final funeral rites of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, his mother.



“We came showing gratitude in our fathers' house and I can’t thank you enough for what you did during my mother’s demise, we are all grateful for what you did, the whole of Mamprugu."



He said Otumfuo’s actions indicate his commitment to unity and his family as a whole and Mamprugu is appreciative of that.



He says now, he has no mother and father and that Otumfuo has indeed shown that he is a father to all.



“You really were involved in the funeral, you showed I’m your son, now I have no mother or father, you are my everything that is why we are here today to show our utmost appreciation.”



Dr. Bawumia was at the palace with his family and some executives of the governing New Patriotic Party