I have no capacity for organising coups, but I cannot stop one – Kwesi Pratt Jnr

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said he cannot organize a coup d’état, however, he will not stop one if it should happen.



His comments come as a response to the current economic crisis the country is facing.



The renowned journalist and pan-Africanist was speaking at the Arise Ghana public forum organized by the minority in parliament together with some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) ahead of the September 5, 2023 demonstration.



“The first thing I would like to say is that I have no capacity for stopping coup d’état and I don’t do things for which I have no capacity.



“I am not going to stage a coup d’état, but I cannot stop one and that is a point I want to make very clear,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt noted there is an urgent need to address the inherent challenges facing the country rather than trying to fix coups in other countries.



He delved into the dire state of the country, underscoring that the challenges facing Ghana extend beyond the immediate issues, such as those involving the Bank of Ghana.



“Those who want to spend their energy stopping coup d’états, at a time of grave national crisis like the one we live in, have a huge responsibility and I don’t pity them, and I don’t want to be with them.



“So much has been said about the conditions in which all of us as Ghanaians have found ourselves today and the conditions are dire,” he said.



He continued “If we fail to do something now, today, and now, all of us are going down. And it is not just about the Bank of Ghana. What is happening at the Bank of Ghana is a symptom of the real problem.”





