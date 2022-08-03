I have no bitterness towards PNDC and Rawlings - Kwasi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said he has no resentment towards the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and members of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) for unjustifiably jailing him.



He said that the trials he went through under the PNDC were for the country's good, and he had no reason to harbour any bitterness against any person.



Pratt added that he even organised many protests with former President Rawlings against former President Kufuor even though he campaigned for Kufuor to be elected president.



In a GTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the veteran journalist said, "I have no bitterness; one thing I have never had in my life is bitterness. It is a waste of energy."



"I joined the campaign to get President Kufuor elected in 2000. And I remember being the last person to address the final rally at the police park in Tamale…, and I remember saying, 'I am here today to urge you to vote for President Kufuor, but if he comes to power and he does what we are fighting against we will fight him and wrestle him to death.



"(In) 2001, President Kufuor came to power … and I began to disagree with him on policy issues, and I had absolutely no difficulty in working with elements from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in organising protests and so on. I organised many protests with former President Jerry John Rawlings," he said.



Pratt, the managing editor for the Insight Newspaper, reiterated that the ordeals he went through under the PNDC regime were part of the sacrifices he had to make for the betterment of the country.



"There is no bitterness, …who are you to be bitter? We are all playing our part, and some parts come with different consequences. And so, we play the parts, and society moves on," he said.



