'I have no association with armed macho men in 'doctored' viral video - Deputy Minister

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker, has refuted allegations of having employed some muscular men wielding guns in the Western Region.



In an April 7, 2022 statement issued by his office, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament indicated that a video is circulating allegedly showing him with the said men in his house, was doctored.



According to him, he has no association whatsoever with any well-built men wielding guns other than his personal Police bodyguard.



"I strongly condemn direct and indirect allegations with intent to suggest that I associated with well-built men with guns in a video circulating . . . I therefore call on the general public, to treat all those fake information in circulation with the contempt it deserves.''



Read full statement below:



