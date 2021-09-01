I have never taken bribe; I’ll shoot myself in the head if I ever take – Captain Smart

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morning Show host, Captain Smart, has stated that he has never taken a bribe in his entire career as a professional journalist adding that he will commit suicide the very day he accepts a bribe from anyone.



The host of Onua Maakye on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, mentioned that he has no interest in any political party in the country.



According to Captain, his only desire is to see Ghana prosper and ensure that leaders who have been voted into office do the right thing by performing their mandate.



He added that, unlike most journalists who have sold their conscience and reputation for monies from political parties, nobody can say that he has ever taken a bribe from them.



“I don’t have any interest anywhere, up till now in my professional life, I have never collected bribe, never. I will never accept any bribe in my professional life. Right from the time, I started radio work from Radio Peace till date. I will kill myself, I will commit suicide the very day I take a bribe," he said.



He further added: " I will commit suicide, the very day I will do something for people to say I am corrupt, I will not shoot myself, I will stab myself with a knife in the stomach and die. I will rather shoot myself in the head if I ever do something against the country. I can hit my chest and say that I, Kwadwo Smart is not corrupt. I have never blackmailed anybody in my life."



Meanwhile, Captain Smart has also promised to release the outcome of the 2024 election results following a message he had from Dr Kwame Nkrumah in his dream.



According to him, there will be major surprises in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



"This coming October, I will reveal the outcome of the 2024 elections, forget about EIU Research, it is bogus. I am the one who predicted that Nana Addo was going to win the elections if he got 90 votes in Wa, Roman Primary B polling station. Go and check the tapes, I said this with only two days to the elections," he said.







