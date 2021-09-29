I have never received any contract from Napo – Muntaka Mohammed

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

The Member of Parliament Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has vehemently refuted allegations that he has been colluding with Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) to enjoy funds from project contracts.



Muntaka says that such allegations are pure lies being spread by a ‘bigot’ to cause disaffection between him and supporters of the National Democratic Congress.



The Minority Chief Whip has said that despite sharing close ties with Napo, his constituency witnessed no benefits from his reign as Energy Minister.



“Whoever told you that I met KK Sarpong and Napo … I can’t remember the last time I met him. We are brothers, grew up together, his (Napo) was like a father to me but I challenge you. You claim he has given me a contract, I challenge you to name any contract I have received from Napo.



"If you care to know all the classroom blocks that MPs fight for during GETFUND formula for their constituency, not even one has been built during the tenure of NAPO. Because if I get it and I take to the district, they frustrate it. Check the contract I brought and see whether any of the contractors has any relations with me. Those classroom blocks, I brought companies but they were not done. I complained to Napo severally,” he said in a video shared on his Facebook post.



Muntaka was reacting to allegations of him and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu advancing their own interest at the expense of the National Democratic Congress.



The allegations are from pro-NDC commentator Kevin Taylor who alleges that Muntaka has been getting contracts from the government to cover up issues in parliament.



Muntaka who rejected the allegations vehemently, slammed Kevin Taylor for ‘misleading’ his followers.



“It’s just unfortunate that I have to respond to a bigot. Somebody who hates our country but pretends to love it. Someone whose stock is just to malign innocent people with lies. Someone that some gullible people tend to believe him,” he said on Facebook.



“I swear by the God I worship that everything I’m going to say is the truth. I’m saying it not because I want to entertain someone like Kevin Taylor but because of the innocent 1001 gullible people across the globe who are finding it difficult to read between the thin lines of someone who is speaking the truth and someone who is lying. I’m not a fan of him. I don’t listen to him but unfortunately his last few episodes seem to consistently mention me and people drew my attention.



“Some well-meaning Ghanaians said don’t respond to him but I’m sorry I cannot continue to hold on when he continues these lies. I’ve had the great privilege of serving the people of Asawase over a decade,” he added.







