I have never been offered a bribe - ASEPA boss, Mensah Thompson

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has asserted that he cannot take bribes.



According to him, corruption erodes the gains of a country, leading to the various inequalities that are seen in society, therefore, he cannot be part of corrupt activities.



In an interaction on CTV on August 24, 2022, the ASEPA boss stated that he has never received or been offered a bribe.



Responding to the question, ”Has anyone offered you a bribe before?” he said: “No, it will never happen. It will never happen. It can never happen. Who will call me to offer me a bribe?”



“It can never happen,” he reiterated, adding that “There are people you can call to offer a bribe, and there are some people you cannot call. I don’t think there is anyone in government who can pick up his phone to call me. Because, they have the notion that I’ll record them so they won’t even try, so I don’t have that problem at all,” he explained.



Mensah Thompson further stated that his outfit has access to a lot of information and incriminating evidence of corruption that makes them prone to certain temptations, thus, he as a person is careful about the things, he engages in.



“I’m very private but so long as I am a man, I cannot say I won’t have relations with a woman but I’m very careful. The role we play is very important so I make sure that, that takes the most important part of my life. So, it is my work and school that take most of my time,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ