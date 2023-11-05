I have my own vision and priority for Ghana – Bawumia reiterates

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Elected presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that he has his own vision and priority.



Delivering his victory speech, he promised to listen to the concerns of the people and address their concerns.



He had therefore called on the youth of Ghana to come on board and join him as he sought to win the presidency to implement his vision for Ghana.



“I have my own vision and priority,” he said, adding that ” I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”



“I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women…the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”



He further said he is prepared to work with all the other aspirants who contested in the race.



“I am determined to work with all of them and all our supports to break the 8.”



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primaries with a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 representing 61.47 per cent of the total valid votes cast.



His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 per cent.



Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 per cent to come third.



He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 per cent.