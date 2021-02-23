General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have enormous pride for your stance on the British Airways saga - Okudzeto to Cecilia Dapaah

play videoOkudzeto has congratulated Cecilia Dapaah for her boldness

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has patted the minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, on the back for standing for Ghanaians when they had some customer service challenges with British Airways.



In 2018 when the nominee was Aviation minister, she had cause to caution British Airways to improve its services to the people of Ghana, stating that the airline service will be sanctioned if they fail to comply with the demands being served them after receiving reports about bed bugs on board some of the planes that serve passengers in the country.



But before he took his turn to ask her a question during her vetting at Parliaments Appointments Committee, the MP for North Tongu took the opportunity to show his gratitude to her for that show of bravado, for the people of Ghana.



"I have been longing for an opportunity to congratulate the nominee for the public chastising and the very bold leadership that she exhibited when she was aviation minister when British Airways was maltreating Ghanaian travellers, when there were bedbugs in their flights and all kinds of poor customer service. She stood up for Ghanaians and I have enormous pride in that," he said.



Cecilia Dapaah is currently before the PAC answering questions on her performance as former minister for the Sanitation and water Resources ministry.



