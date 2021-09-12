I have cut ties with Ghana; I won't waste money to build there - US-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian man based in Indiana, in the United States of America, identified as Isaac Kwaku Adjei has disclosed that he has cut ties with his motherland country, Ghana.



According to him, with his over 40 years of experience living and working in the States, it is not worth spending huge sums of money to build houses or mansions in Ghana.



Mr Adjei in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, monitored by GhanaWeb, said with the recent increase in armed robbery cases, most house owners live in fear.



He added that he observed this during his last visit to Ghana in 2020.



"I saw how Ghanaians have to build tall walls around their houses, invest in electric security wires. I looked at it and told myself, No, I won't come back to Ghana. All this huge protection because of the increase in armed robbers," he said in the interview.



When asked if he can locate his hometown, Bonwire, in the Ashanti Region, he answered that he has cut ties with Ghana, so it will be difficult to do that.



"I didn't come to America with the mentality of saving money to go and build in Ghana. Most people who do that use close to 5 and 10 years to complete one building. Old age will catch up with you.



I saw a lot of unfinished buildings in Accra during my last visit... I won't build in Ghana while I am still staying in America. This is because I have the mentality of not returning to Ghana. Secondly, all my 4 siblings moved to stay in the States after the demise of my parents. Right now, I won't go to Ghana. Though I come from Bonwire, I am sure nobody can identify me when I go there. I don't even know Bonwire. Right now, I have cut ties with Ghana. In my old age, I have adopted certain principles. I have bought a 6-bedroom house here in Indiana. I bought it for $449,000," he reiterated.



Mr Adjei also disclosed that his father was a staunch member of the Convention People's Party and was the kente weaver for most of the popular names.



"My father was a member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), his best friend was Krobo Adusei. My father was the one who weaved kente for most of the CPP people, Gbedemah, etc," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Mr Adjei narrated that his late father used his relationship with the then- CPP executives to design a special kente for the late president and called it "Fathia Fata Nkrumah."



"One of the kente patterns my father designed and presented to Dr Kwame Nkrumah was Fathia Fata Nkrumah at the Flagstaff House. He designed it with another man..."





Watch the full interview below, watch from the 40th minute for this story:



