I have bought over 5000 sewing machines and hair dryers for NPP women – Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Incumbent National Women’s Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has disclosed that more than five thousand women in the party have benefited directly from her ever since assuming her post as the leader of the gender.



Though she admitted that there is hardship in the country, she has always valued her adorable women and offered them some sort of assistance directly and indirectly.



Speaking on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Madam Kate Gyamfua said as far as her leadership is concerned she can boast of presenting more than 5,000 sewing machines and hair dryers to women who sought to learn a trade or start their businesses.



“Though the government is doing its parts, I always encouraged the women to exercise patience because I don’t joke with them, I value them like eggs. So I always do my part to pamper them so that they will be relieved.



“Me, when I assumed office, I bought over 5000 sewing machines and dryers for various constituencies with my own money. I also helped them to learn a trade,” the incumbent women’s organizer revealed.



Madam Gyamfua admitted that though there are other equally important helps she had offered to people, she does not boast about the good deeds she had done.



She mentioned that her kindheartedness in giving is not because she is blessed with many resources but because she is ordained by God.



Moreover, the entrepreneur added that with her mother-for-all leadership style within and outside the party, she had succeeded in giving free educative training to over 200 women in politics.



Madam Kate Gyamfua, having served as the NPP National Women’s Organizer from 2018 is again seeking reelection in the party’s upcoming national executives elections and will face a keen contest from her deputy, Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, and Ellen Ama Daaku.



The ruling party from July 15 – July 17, 2022, will hold its national executive election at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect officers to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



About Kate Gyamfua’s political career.



Kate Gyamfua was a Polling Station Chairperson for more than a decade in the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region.



She subsequently became the Constituency Women’s Organizer in the same constituency for another eight years.



From 2012 to 2014, she served as Deputy National Women’s Organizer.



Having formed a group called Women for Change which she solely financed and managed in 2016, she was finally elected in 2018 as the party’s Women’s National Organizer.



At the party’s National Delegate’s Conference held at Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region, Madam Kate Gyamfua secured her victory by polling 686 votes against her only opponent, Joyce Zempare’s 109 votes.



She is now part of the National Council of Patrons of the NPP, and the life patron of the Eastern Region NPP Women’s Wing.