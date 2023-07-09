I have best chance to win 2024 election – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful says he has the best chance to win the 2024 presidential election.



He, therefore, urged delegates of the NPP to vote massively for him to lead the Party to a resounding victory in 2024.



Mr Kyerematen said this while speaking to party delegates from Weija-Gbawe and Anyaa-Sowutuom constituencies who had gathered at the Odorgonno Senior High School in Accra for an engagement with him (Kyerematen).



The interactions form party of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region where he has been engaging with party delegates in cluster meetings.



The objective of the strategy is to strengthen party and to promote unity among members and executives, with the aim of garnering votes for his presidential bid.



Earlier, Mr Kyerematen met delegates from the Amasaman and Trobu constituencies at St John’s Grammar School Park and later some executives from Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfro and Obom Demeabra constituencies at the Tuba Astro Turf Park.



Mr Kyerematen cited the pioneering role he played under the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), One District One Factory (1D1F) programme and the new Automotive Industry as evidence of the change that he could bring when given the nod to lead the Party and eventually the country as President.



Mr Ayikoi Otoo, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, urged the delegates to rally behind Mr Kyerematen who he said had served the nation so well in many capacities.



He described the former Minister for Trade and Industry as a founding member of the Party, who had supported the Party in several ways and had all the credentials to be the next President of Ghana.