I have been misquoted, no where did I say free SHS will be reviewed – Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minister of Information has dismissed reports suggesting the government’s flagship programme, the Free Senior High School (SHS) will be reviewed very soon.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show, categorically stated “I have never said anywhere that Free SHS will be reviewed but the technical teams are going through the 2022 budget to make some possible adjustments.”



The revision of government flagship programmes came to light after a three-day crunch cabinet meeting at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to heal Ghana’s economic hardship.



Fallouts of the crunch meeting stirred claims and speculations that Free SHS policy among other 15 flagship programmes are up for review, especially an interview the minister granted Citi FM.



“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP told Accra-based Citi FM Monday.



But the Information Minister, in setting the records straight, accused some media personnel of "misquoting" him, and added that "I want to categorically state that I haven’t said that government will review the most touted programme Free SHS but there are ongoing adjustments to review some policies”.