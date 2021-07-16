I have a challenge interrogating issues concerning Kennedy Agyapong – Kweku Baako concedes

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide Newspaper, has admitted that he finds it difficult commenting on issues involving the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Baako explained on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program that, the fear of public perception that he would personalize issue, he always finds difficult when discussing issues involving the MP.



He, however, believes that the current issue of Kennedy Agyapong threatening to beat a journalist is a public interest story which he finds it worthy to comment on.



“I have a peculiar challenge anytime I have to interrogate issues concerning Mr Agyapong. It’s a natural human thing. I’m in court with him. He lost at the High Court and filed an appeal. So, we are at the Court of Appeal.



“Personally, when I’m interrogating him I look at what people might say. My statement is it not being pushed a sentiment because we have a challenge with each other because f all the things he said. Out there anything I say could be colored by the processes I have with him in court. It’s possible and I’m human. This is an issue of public interest so I’m unable to exercise a code of silence. I will be measured in how I go about it,” he said.



Kweku Baako also said that he was taken aback that when he heard that Kennedy Agyapong is the chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee.



Baako stated, the committee is a crucial one which should not be headed by an MP with such history.



He said, “I don’t know what went into it for members of parliament to do so and I don’t want to sound too personal but I felt really sorry when I heard he was the Chair of such a sensitive position.



"Let’s get to the core of the matter, he appears to have some information in my opinion of dubious validity but it is out in the public space so it is for the agency of the state that is responsible for investigating that incident, that gruesome assassination of a journalist to invite him.”



Baako continued: "If he won’t come voluntarily then bring him there on the law and deal with him there on that matter. So relative to the Ahmed thing and the things he says, I think the Ghana Police Service have failed especially the CID. They have failed in dealing with the matter.



"I’m not talking about their failure to unravel the suspects, no, I’m talking about how they have handled the information that this member of parliament has been putting out there consistently.



"This is a gentleman who appears to know who killed who. Yes, in all murders, he appears to know so there’s a certain character trait that appears to be accompanying him in all these matters so maybe one day, somebody will do a psychoanalysis of such a person and this is why I say I’m being careful because if you are not careful, you may astray and go into things which may be perceived as personal attacks. In my case somebody will say I’m motivated by some reasons. So bottom line, Ghana Police Service, particularly CID should know that they’re not handling this information that the member of parliament has been putting out there in a professional and diligent manner…,” he said.



Kweku Baako and Kennedy Agyapong have clashed a couple of times with a defamation suit currently at the Court of Appeal.



Baako sued Kennedy Agyapong after the MP accused him of owning illegal mining sites and colluding with Anas defraud people.



