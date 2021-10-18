‘I hate democracy’- Ghanaian-Brit says it doesn't work with corrupt politicians

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian-British, Nana Kwesi Agyeman who is based in London has disclosed that democracy has done more damage to the country Ghana.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Kwesi who was born and raised in Ghana indicated that democracy is only practised alongside truth. According to him, practising democracy in a corrupt environment leads nowhere.



“The only thing I hate in the world is democracy. I've been to school and I know the origin of it. Democracy began in Greece. When it's time for elections, they promise to fix roads, build schools and water but as soon as they win they give excuses,” he said.



He mentioned that Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah knew the essence of constructing a concrete road (Tema motorway) due to the heavy trucks that ply the road.



However in recent times, “I read on the internet that when they had to fix potholes they put coal tar instead of making it concrete. Isn't it foolishness? We only think of our pockets.”



Nana Kwesi Agyeman also spoke on the current debate on the legalisation of LGBTQ. According to him, such people have mental problems and need to be checked by psychiatrists.



