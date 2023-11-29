I had to go into commercial sex work to care for my ten children, two grandchildren – Woman Confesses

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A mother of ten (name withheld) has confessed that she was into commercial sex work to care for her children.



The woman confessed while listening to the weekend morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



The host, Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi had asked listeners to confess a sin they had regretted and were willing to let go.



According to the woman, her second boyfriend had invited her to come over to Tepa for them to have sex.



She admitted that although she was dating, and living with the man, she was engaging in commercial sex work.



She explained that her decision to engage in the sex work was because what she was receiving from the fiancee was not enough.



She revealed that six out of the ten children are currently in school.



As a former trader, she claimed her business went bad after the toll levy was scrapped.



According to her, she was willing to go into a cold store business.



She already has a deep freezer and with a little capital, she would be able to start a small business.



Aside from the ten children, she has two grandchildren from two of the ten children.



In narrating her story, she expressed regret stressing that she went into the commercial sex business so she and the children and the grandchild would survive.



Her story has got a response with one of our United Kingdom listeners, Betimah Sei, pledging to give her a monthly stipend of Ghc500 if she was willing to stop the commercial sex work.



She has since received her first Ghc500 which was handed over to her by the host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Saturday, November 25, 2023.