I had six surgeries on my eyes but it did not work, I became blind completely - Lady reveals

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Visually impaired student Eliza Afia Martey has revealed that after six medical operations, her eyesight went from bad to worse. She mentioned that initially, she was partially blind, however, after the surgeries, she became blind completely.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the level 300 Legon student indicated that she was partially blind at age six. According to her, it started as mere eye trouble. She visited the eye clinic for treatment. However, it got worse.



“At age six, I was partially blind, but that was when I had the surgeries. My eyesight began to go down but I could see a little. It started with the right eye. I could cross and road and do everything by myself. Eventually, I became completely blind at 13 years.

My father wanted to take me out of school, but he changed his mind about it. I enrolled into Akropong for the Blind,’ she disclosed.



Eliza also encouraged parents to ‘be hopeful and send their blind wards to school. Do not say his or her life is ruined because they cannot see. Enrol them in the Akropong school for the blind. They will get good treatment and also be trained to do everything by themselves. Don’t keep your blind children at home because you are shy.’



‘Also if you are blind or disabled, do not lose hope. Don’t discourage yourself. Please encourage yourself no matter the situation. Always serve God and never belittle yourself,’ she added.



Watch the full interview below:








