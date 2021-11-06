I had sex with her only once! – Tamale man admits incestous relation with 14-year-old daughter

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Police in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale have arrested 51-year-old Mohammed Hamza for sleeping with his 14-year-old daughter after he admitted having sex with her “only once”.



According to reports, Mohammed Hamza for several years has divorced his wife but has replaced her with his daughter.



What happens is that the 14-year-old girl lives with her grandmother but visits her father during vacation.



However, Mohammed Hamza during her last visit prevented her from going back to her mother and took advantage of the young lady to sleep with her the latest of which is what happened on October 23, 2021.



Being worried about the development and the multiple sexual encounters with her father and upon the advise from a friend she confided in, the young lady lodged a formal complaint with the Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.



Mohammed Hamza when arrested admitted to have forcibly slept with his daughter but insisted that it was once.



He, according to the Police will be arraigned before court.