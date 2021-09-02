I had nothing to do with Suhum chaos – Presidential staffer

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa), the presidential staffer whose name has been mentioned as the alleged leader of the two feuding parties in the Suhum chaos has distanced himself from the melee.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Protozoa as he is known in political circles clarified that he had no hand in the violence and that reports of some of the alleged perpetrators being his ‘boys’ are factually incorrect.



He explained that the conflict was between the MP's entourage and some disgruntled communicators in the Suhum constituency.



“My attention has been drawn to some false social media publications where my name has been cited as a beneficiary of the scuffles that ensued between supporters of Hon. Kwadwo Asante and the Eastern Regional grassroots communication team at Suhum over the weekend.



“I wish to state with all certainty and clarity that I am in no way a party to the scuffles at Suhum, hence, the publication by some media outlets must be treated as gross misrepresentation and utmost distortion aimed at casting a slur on my hard-won reputation.



“In fact, I have no capacity and interest to incident party grassroots communicators against the party hierarchy in Suhum. Rather, the rift was between the Eastern Regional grassroots communication team who had come to sympathize with their colleague.



“I Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa), am in no way associated with any of the parties engulfed in this open tussle. I only attended the said funeral as a true son of Suhum and also based on my love for our deal communicators within the echelons of the NPP and the need to empathize with my good friend Opare whose father was deceased,” parts of the statement read.



Some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party clashed at a funeral in Suhum on Saturday, January 28, 2021, leaving two injured.



It was reported that the driver of the MP was allegedly responsible for the injuries. He has subsequently been arrested by the police.



