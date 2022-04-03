‘I had no cognizance of the damaging effect of my comments’ – Dr. Stephen Amoah apologises

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Dr. Stephen Amoah has apologised for his reckless comment



He described Ghana's economy as a child with sickle cell



Sickle cell foundation did not take it lightly and demanded an apology



Dr. Stephen Amoah, MP, Nhyiaeso Constituency, has rendered an unqualified apology for describing the current state of the Ghanaian economy to a child diagnosed with sickle cell disease.



The NPP MP while contributing to discussions on Joy News’ Newsfile on March 26, said the state of the economy to a “child with sickle cell”.



“Small push then there is a crisis. NDC and NPP have been trying to use a short-term approach to solve these problems that will not work. Let’s be very honest with ourselves. It will never work,” Dr. Amoah said.



Sickle Life, a non-governmental health advocacy organisation with the mission to educate the public about sickle cell disease and empower them to make informed decisions regarding the condition, did not take the MP's comments ligthly.



The organisation in a statement described the comment as “reckless and insensitive.”



The organisation noted that such unwelcoming comments fuel the stigma associated with Sickle Cell Disease.



“While there are indeed several health and social challenges associated with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), you fell short of your mantle when you used your platform to dehumanise the brave warriors who live with SCD by comparing them to a volatile and fragile economy," Sickle Life said in a statement signed by Dr Enam Sefakor Bankas.



“At a time when there is finally a great deal of national interest in SCD and the government of Ghana is making significant gains in the area of SCD-related issues, your remarks undermine this progress and, frankly, the tireless awareness efforts of organisations like ours. It also threatens to disrupt the investment we have begun to see from your fellow leaders and policymakers,” the statement added.



The group, therefore, demanded that the member of the Finance Committee of Parliament retracts his comment.



Dr. Stephen Amoah, in a letter dated March 31, and addressed to Sickle Life, retracted and apologised for the comments made on the new analysis programme.



He noted that he deems the incident as unfortunate and takes full responsibility for the comment made.



The Finance Committee member stressed that he held no malicious intent when he made the comparison, and thus apologised for the comment.



“I retract and sincerely apologize to all stakeholders i.e. NGOs, PAGs and all persons living with the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) as well as their family, friends and caregivers,” parts of Dr. Amoah's letter read.



He said, he was not aware of the damaging effect of his comment and, therefore, thanked Sickle Life for drawing his attention to it.



He entreated that his retraction and apology be accepted in good faith.