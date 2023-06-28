‘I got track record’ – Ben Ephson 'fights' trolls over failed Assin North prediction

Politics of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Pollster Ben Ephson has addressed the backlash he has received on social media after his incorrect prediction regarding the outcome of the Assin North by-election.



Ben Ephson, who serves as the Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch, had initially forecasted a victory for the New Patriotic Party's Charles Opoku over the National Democratic Congress' James Gyakye Quayson.



However, the results from Tuesday's June 27,2023, by-election revealed a victory for the NDC parliamentary candidate, with an expanded margin compared to the 2020 elections. The result led to social media users mocking Ben Ephson for his recent prediction blunder.



In response to the criticism, he has acknowledged his error in judgment but emphasized his extensive track record in election forecasting. He pointed out that he has accurately predicted the outcomes of seven elections since 1996, with only one incorrect prediction occurring in 2016.



During an interview on 3FM on June 27, 2023, he expressed his resilience in the face of criticism, stating, “From 1996, I got it spot-on, these things don't bother me because I've got a track record,” 3news.com quoted him to have said.



He highlighted that the backlash he received in 2016 was more severe than the current situation and reassured that it would not deter him from making future predictions.



“What if I got it right? I’m kind of used to it.”



The Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency following the conclusion of the by-election. Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious with a significant margin.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



