I got to know the real weakness of Parliament when I became speaker – Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Speaker holds forum on parliament’s oversight function in Kumasi



Speaker says parliament does not focus on itself



He believes parliament works more to strengthen the executive



The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin says he has come to appreciate the real weakness of the legislative house after he assumed the speakership role.



Speaking at a breakfast meeting in Kumasi on Monday, Mr Bagbin noted that he has taken notice of how the Parliament of Ghana has been focused on strengthening the executive arm of Ghana instead of the house itself.



“Despite my 20 years in Parliament, I did not get the real picture of the weakness of our Parliament until I became Speaker.

“There is so much void that for all these 28 years, the focus of Parliament itself was towards working to strengthen the executive arm, not Parliament itself,” he stated.



Hosted under the theme: “examining Parliament’s oversight function on governance of public goods and services; prospects and challenges in the 8th Parliament,” the Kumasi forum was aimed at facilitating citizen’s participation in Ghana’s democratic practice.



Backing his position, the Speaker cited an example saying oftentimes, the legislature fails to pass laws that inure to its benefit.



“While we were talking about Presidential Transition Act, we didn’t talk about Parliamentary Transition Act, so when you are elected as a Speaker you go into an empty office, no handing-over notes, no staff and that is how you start.



“So as you work along, then you realise that the technical component of an institution is completely absent in the Parliament of Ghana,” he stated.