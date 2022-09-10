I got stuck in Queen Elizabeth’s elevator in 2007 – Kufuor recounts

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has shared some intriguing moments he had with Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



One unforgettable memory, the former President disclosed, was how he got stuck in the British monarch’s elevator during one of his visits to the United Kingdom.



The incident, he recounted, happened some 15 years ago in her Balmoral castle when he paid a courtesy visit to her in 2007.



“I had several encounters with her [Queen Elizabeth II] one that I would recall most is that of 2007 when she invited me on a state visit to her Buckingham Palace. So, whiles going, I went along with some delegations where we spent 3 days at the palace.



“She introduced me to her husband and the entirety of the palace and organised a big dinner for us at the palace on her second and third floors of the building”.



The former statesman noted that he was among 175 other visitors who joined for the feasting.



He believes the gesture signified the monarch’s humility which to him was unmatched.



Mr. Kufuor indicated that the Queen surprisingly gave him her plates and other wares to dine in, which he became overwhelmed by.



“After the dining, she accommodated us [me and my wife] to a very big bedroom on the second floor of the palace just behind one of his swimming pools.



“She later asked us to join her at the swimming pool if we wished to. So, her husband Prince Charles was supposed to lead us to the pool since the Queen and my wife had already taken the lead.



“So, I was ready and carried my big Kente clothing along, so when we left my bedroom, we were supposed to go with a lift, but unfortunately midway the lift got stuck until he shouted and called for help before we were rescued,” the former president narrated amidst laughter.



He concluded that after the relaxation at the pool, Prince Charles proposed they go upstairs with the same lift but out of fear due to the experience, he was quick to decline it and to opt for the stairs.



John Agyekum Kufuor said she was a great person whose humility was unmatched despite the high office she held while alive.



He spoke on Angel FM/TV’s Anopa Bofoɔ morning show with Nana Yaa Brefo.



It was in connection with the passing of the Queen whose death Buckingham palace announced on Thursday.



According to the royal family, she died peacefully aged 96 and was the longest-served monarch with seven decades of rule.



News of her death has seen many reactions and tributes pouring from current and former heads of state globally with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo describing her legacy as an ‘indelible mark’.



In honour of her memory, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all official flags in the country fly at half-mast for seven days from Friday, 9 September 2022.



Also, former president of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama described the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II as “an icon of pride” while eulogizing her.