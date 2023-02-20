I go to Facebook to share devotion – Sophia Akuffo speaks about social media use

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has opened up about her use of social media now that she is out of office.



In an interview last week touching on her recent advocacy in support for pensioner bondholders, the former CJ said she was surprised by the support she got by way of phone calls and messages.



Asked how she felt watching people talk about her in mainstream media, she responded: “Long time ago, I thought myself not to see what I don’t want to see,” she said adding that aside from Joy News and flipping through other international channels, “for most of the day, I am not watching any news.”



Then the question about social media landed, to which she responded that she only used two platforms – specifically Facebook and WhatsApp.



“Social media, I go on Facebook to share devotion and WhatsApp, I’ve got my own WhatsApp (circle) and we WhatsApp each other,” she said smiling.



“I handle my own social media, a former Chief Justice is just a retired judge, do retired judges have staff? No, I don’t have staff as a former Chief Justice,” she said when asked whether she handles her social media herself.



She continued that after over two decades at the bench, she was tired and did not want the idea of setting up an office. “What do I want to set up an office for? I am tired, 24 years of writing judgments; you think it is easy?” she quizzed.



She currently does some work with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), she is also chairperson of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund as well as serving as a chairperson of the Governing Board of the University of Ghana.



