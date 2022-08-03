I get sad when people blame Bawumia for our economic woes - Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has questioned why people blame Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Ghana's economic woes.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, stated in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show that he always gets sad when Dr. Bawumia comes under criticisms for being the Head of Ghana's Economic Management Team.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia is not to blame because the Economic Management Team is the only committee in government described as a team, hence the team is not an individual affair.



"I get sad when people blame Vice President Bawumia because that's the only Committee that's called a team. When you go to Cabinet, we have Social and Infrastructure Committee and others but when we reached the economy, we say Economic Management Team. So, we appointed experts on the team," he said.



The Minister also pleaded with Ghanaians to continue having faith in the Akufo-Addo administration to salvage the economy.



He noted that the New Patriotic Party is the only political party that, when in power, implements policies that give relief to Ghanaians as well as bring about national development.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh asked the citizenry to bear with the government and promised them that, "NPP will take Ghana out from IMF for us to get our relief."







