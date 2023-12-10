I get a father figure, boyfriend in one man – 24-year-old 'side chick' on dating married men

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

A 24-year-old lady identified as a side chick of a married man has opened up about her motivation for keeping a relationship with someone of her father’s age.



In an extensive interview on Accra-based Original FM, she disclosed that opting for mature men came with multiple advantages, in her specific case, including having a father figure she can look up to.



“In my opinion, I prefer mature men than the younger ones because some of us did not get father care, so we need that love protection and understanding and that can be gotten from an older man… so, I am getting the father role and a boyfriend on the same person,” she added.



“I have seen a picture of his wife before, he actually showed it to me, they have two children together but we have never met before," she added, stating that she started the relationship with the man when she was 20 years.



She stressed that there was also a financial aspect to the relationship even though in her case, she puts her emotions in check given that she does not expect the relationship to end in marriage at any point.



“I must admit that we, the young girls are very naïve, so these sugar daddies are taking advantage of us in such relationships,” she submitted in reaction to the recent court case in which a side chick lost a case she brought before the courts against a benefactor.



