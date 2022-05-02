‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Oliver Barker-Vormawor on bail after Treason Felony charge



Barker-Vormawor accuses Ghana Army of being two-faced



'I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats



Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has once again labelled the Ghana Army as ‘useless’.



According to the social media activist, the Ghana Armed Forces, when it embarks on peacekeeping missions, has tremendous goodwill but lacks a humane face in its own home and territory.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Unprovoked’ via YouTube, Barker-Vormawor accused the Ghana Army of painting a false narrative to outsiders while showing a violent side back home.



“People in this country absolutely fear the Ghana Army and that’s a useless army… they are not a pillar of our democracy and it must undergo reforms on itself. The fact that military personnel holds guns does not mean that in a democracy, we must create a taboo around institutions and I don’t believe in that,” Barker-Vormawor said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



It would not be the first time Barker-Vormawor has made very damning comments about state institutions, the judiciary and the executive.



He recently reiterated his intention to 'stage a coup' in Ghana and accused the Attorney General of being biased following the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.



In a Facebook post on April 30, 2022, Barker-Vormawor said:



"This Attorney-General does not fear God. He is claiming that the sick and bedridden Chieftaincy Minister actually went into the Chamber and voted for the E-levy even though we all saw that the guy was stuck in his ambulance.



"If the Supreme Court actually throws away the last of its dignity; to join the puppet master in that deception; all just to punish Ghanaians with E-Levy at all cost; so that they Article 71 holders can live large at the expense of the People.



"Then at that juncture dier, we have crossed the rubicon of No return and I will do the Coup myself," he wrote on Facebook.



Prior to this, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested by the police and charged with “Treason Felony” for a similar comment he made via the same medium.



“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” his February 11, 2022, Facebook post read.



The Tema High Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, granted him a GH¢2 million bail with two sureties, one of whom must deposit documents covering a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.



Barker-Vormawor as part of his bail conditions is to report to the police once a week.