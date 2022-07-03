I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi replies Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi has disputed claims by the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong that he was hanged out to dry by his friends in the media during his challenging times with the New Patriotic Party.



Contrary to assertions by Kwabena Agyapong that he was abandoned by Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama, the ace broadcaster holds that he gave him the needed support.



Reacting to Kwabena Agyapong’s claims on his show, Kwame Sefa Kayi protested that he gave Kwabena Agyapong the platform to respond to the claims made against him at the time.



He stated that as a journalist, the best he could have done was to give Kwabena Agyapong the room to react to the allegations and he did that.



“Do you know why I’m also disappointed in you? I was the one who interviewed you when the issue first came. I gave you a voice on this show to tell your stories. I asked you one question, ‘are they all wrong and you alone are right or there’s something you’ve done that caused the problems. I asked you that question. I interviewed you here one morning to respond to all the issues.



But Kwabena Agyapong who served as a press secretary under the Kufuor administration insisted that Sefa Kayi and Kweku Baako could have done more to clear his name.



He stated that as persons who had worked with him over the years, they could have vouched for him and helped him fight the allegations.



“Sometimes you are the neutral abettor so you should have spoken to for me. I have been working with you so at least you should have said that. 2007, I was the youngest of the presidential aspirants and I had cars. You should have defended me,”.



“Why should someone lie on me and people like you that I have worked remain mute. Kweku Baako has a respected voice, Kwame Sefa Kayi respected voice, why couldn’t you guys defend me?” he quizzed.



Kwabena Agyapong was indefinitely suspended from the NPP in 2015 amid a flurry of allegations.



Among the allegations were stories that Kwabena Agyapong received a luxurious vehicle from businessman Ibrahim Mahama who is believed to be a financier of the NDC.



It was also reported that the NDC government granted scholarship to Kwabena Agyapong’s wife to study abroad.



He has however denied all the allegations, stating that he was a victim of a plot by some persons within the party.



