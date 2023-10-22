I gave him a pick-up – Ken Agyapong reacts to alleged warning by Yaa Naa

Politics of Sunday, 22 October 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has rejected media reports that he was warned by the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama, to desist from some of the comments he make during his campaign.



Speaking in an interview shared on Facebook, Ken Agyapong said that the chief is being misreported by some media outlets for political benefits.



He said that people are intentionally trying to tarnish his image rather than commending him for giving the Yaa Naa a brand-new pick-up truck.



“Yaa Naa never said anything like what they have put out there. Instead of praising Ken Agyapong… you have over 20 MPs here plus the vice president, nobody has gone to Yaa Naa to give him a pick-up,



“I come from the south to give him a pick-up and you go and disgrace him,” he said.



Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, warned the media against deliberately misinforming the public.



He warned that the media must be careful because its publication can lead to war in Ghana just as it happened in other countries, including Rwanda.



Meanwhile, the Gbewaa Palace has denied reports that Yaa Naa Abubakari II ‘blasted’ Ken Agyapong when he visited the palace recently.



A report by radiotamaleonline.com said that the palace had provided video evidence of the moment the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area met with Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



“We are Dagombas. And it is not in our DNA to be disrespecting people who have shown us respect. Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has respected the Yaa-Naa so much as his father and King,” the closed source said.



The report added that the public relations department had also confirmed this, adding that it would issue a formal statement on the matter soon.



It added that the source at the palace also indicated that Kennedy Agyapong donated a pickup vehicle to the palace, and for that matter, the overlord couldn’t have turned around to be an ingrate or seen “blasting Kennedy Agyapong,” instead of thanking him.



