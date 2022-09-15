I followed a stranger to Accra at age 12, my family thought I was dead - Germany-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Germany-based Ghanaian woman has shared her story from a village in the Northern part of Ghana to Europe.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Rita Larbi revealed that her family’s livelihood came from her father. Upon his death, they began to struggle financially, and as a result, Rita decided to follow a wholesaler to Ghana’s capital, Accra.



“I was 12 years old when I first came to Accra. I followed a woman who often came to our village to buy goods. My mom was not aware of it. So she sent me to her brother’s house to work as a house help,” Rita recounted.



In her experience as a house help, Rita disclosed that some of the difficulties she went through have had a major effect on her till now. Besides her duties as a house help, Rita was expected to provide breakfast and lunch for pupils at her employer’s school.



“I asked my employer’s wife to allow me to study at the school to learn the alphabet at least but she denied it. The woman who brought me there also died a year later. I felt alone. I’m sure that my mom thought I was dead because I did not contact them once. I stayed there till I turned 17,” she noted.



Moreover, her employer tried to have sex with her severally. Despite reporting her boss to his wife, she did not believe her.



Rita eventually met an Italian man whom she got engaged to and married. Together, they travelled to Europe for work, but he lived in Ghana.



“He passed on in 2018, but he died in Italy. After the funeral, I came to Ghana but later went back to Germany,” she added.



Rita Larbi currently works as a fashion designer. She studied at the Joyce Ababio School of Fashion.