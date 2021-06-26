I first met my wife in trotro, I was the mate – Joe Wise

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has revealed how he met the woman he ended up making his wife for the first time.



In an interview with Joy News, the MP popularly known as Joe Wise revealed that he first met his wife while working on a commercial bus as a young conductor.



According to the MP, he had to work in his fathers’ commercial bus when he completed 6th Form and was heading for the university. It was on one of their trips that he met his wife who was then on her way to school.



“After 6th Form, we were home, we were supposed to have gotten admission into the university. I filled my form, we were supposed to go to the university on 24th October; then we heard the announcement that the reopening had been postponed indefinitely.



“So we were just hanging around and then one morning my father said, ‘Joe if you are not doing anything at home, why don’t you join the trotro?’. He had a mummy truck being used for commercial purposes, passenger services, from Bekwai to Obuasi, Obuasi to Kumasi sometimes,” he explained.



Mr Osei-Owusu who is the current First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said he was initially shy to speak to the woman who would become his wife when they first met but was able to cease the moment when an opportunity presented itself.



“Her school was on the Cape Coast highway by then, and the major bridge from her end had collapsed so they had to go to Obuasi before they connect to Dompoase. That’s where she went to school.”



“I was sitting in the ‘trotro’; she was sitting right in front of me but I was shy. I couldn’t talk to her,” he said.



“She started a conversation with a mechanic travelling with us and she was able to express her thoughts well. So I joined in the conversation and asked for her name... That’s how we became friends and continued,” he stated.